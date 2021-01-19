Countdown is on to this year's Guernsey Youth Games

Young people in Guernsey can try one of 20 different sports as part of this year's Specsavers Youth Games. All year five and six pupils are being encouraged to sign up to represent their district in the biennial event, organised by the Guernsey Sports Commission.

Organisers say the day, set for 22 May, will be bigger and better than ever before.

We are excited to have two new sports - climbing and lacrosse - joining us this year, meaning young people can choose from an even wider range of activities. This is a great opportunity for them to take part in a large-scale and exciting event. It will encourage them to establish new friendships, build their confidence and improve social and life skills, while getting free access to a new sport. Jenny Murphy, GSC's Youth Games Coordinator

With the postponement of the 2021 Island Games, Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins says she hopes this will continue to inspire a new generation of athletes.

The atmosphere at the games is always electric and the smiles on the children's faces remind me what this event is all about - encouraging and nurturing sport among our young people in Guernsey, building their confidence, having fun and giving them a chance to make new friends. Dame Mary Perkins, Specsavers co-founder

Since the first Games in 2005, nearly 4,000 children have taken part.