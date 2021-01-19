Former minister turns Scrutineer to hold Jersey's government to account

Senator Tracey Vallois, who resigned as Jersey's Education Minister last week, has joined three Scrutiny panels.

She will serve on the Children, Education and Home Affairs panel, the Public Accounts Committee and the Privileges and Procedures Committee.It will see her review and scrutinise the actions and policies of the Government that she was a member of until recently.After two and half years as Education Minister, Senator Vallois stepped down amid disagreements with the rest of the Council of Ministers over the safety of reopening schools.She has extensive experience in Scrutiny prior to her role in government, having worked on reviews of issues including Higher Education Funding, Income Support and Criminal Justice.Deputy David Johnson is new the chair of Jersey's Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel. That panel holds the Government to account on issues including Brexit, financial support for businesses and employment legislation.The vacancy arose because the previous chair, Deputy Kirsten Morel, resigned to take up a role as Assistant Minister for Economic Development.Deputy Johnson, who represents the parish of St Mary, had been serving as vice-chair of the panel.He told States members that his priorities - aside from the challenges of tackling the pandemic - included reviewing the strategies for Fort Regent and other sports facilities, and the commercial operation of the Ports of Jersey.