Jersey care homes will 'continue to struggle' without support

Representatives from Jersey's care sector say it needs more support to continue providing help to vulnerable people in the island.

The care sector did not qualify for governmental support and many have not been able to take on new residents during the pandemic, causing real financial strain.

The head of the Jersey Care Federation warns that some businesses will continue to struggle without more intervention.

This is a sector that the assumption was made that there wouldn't be any problems because care would continue as normal. There needs to be additional support, but when without that I think it'll be difficult. I think some companies will continue to struggle. Cheryl Kenealy, Jersey Care Federation

While Palm Springs recorded no cases of Covid-19 among staff or residents, the pressures that came with the pandemic proved too much.

Unable to take in new admissions during lockdown and faced with costly upgrades to meet regulations, the home cannot afford to continue and will close in a matter of months. Social workers are now helping residents find somewhere else to live.

Mary Jewell says it was a heartbreaking decision to have to close her care home. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Covid was the straw that broke the camel's back. We closed down on March 12 and we couldn't then have any more patients for the next six months. In that interim, sadly because of what we do, looking after the very ill, old and frail, six people had died. We couldn't get anybody else in so it just became impossible. Mary Jewell, Director of Palm Springs Care Home

In a statement to ITV News, Jersey's Health Minister says the government will 'always give support' to the island's care sector.