Jersey labelled most expensive place in the world

Jersey has been labelled as the most expensive place in the world.

New information from online database Numbeo, reveals the island topped the list of 139 countries, based on the average price of goods and services.

According to the site, the cost of living in Jersey is 114.14% higher than in the United States, and 117.11% higher than the UK.

114.14% The cost of living in Jersey is said to be this much higher than the US.

117.11% The cost of living in Jersey is said to be this much higher than the UK.

Rent is said to be 41.54% higher than in the US, and 85.23% higher than the UK.

Pakistan was ranked at the other end of the list - as the least expensive.

You can read more of Numbeo's figures about the cost of living in Jersey here.