Netflix UK gives Guernsey's Mallard Cinema first dibs on new film releases

The only open cinema in the British Isles says it has faced challenges with a shortage of new releases - but one streaming platform has stepped in to help.

The Mallard reopened in May 2020 after lockdown restrictions were lifted in Guernsey and has remained open ever since.

However, because the pandemic has led to the postponement of the release of films such as the latest in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, the cinema faced the prospect of being open to the public without having any new films to show.

As a result, Netflix UK has given the Mallard Cinema special permission to show films first, before they are released on the online platform. These include Hillbilly Elegy, Mank and The Dig.

Down to the constant postponement of films, we have been seeing a very small fraction of the attendance we were due to see for both 2020 and 2021 so far, both of which had a strong line-up of new releases that would have guaranteed two blockbuster years. Daniel Phillips-Smith, Manager of Mallard Cinema

The cinema's manager, Daniel Phillips-Smith, says he's had to "get creative" to draw in audiences. Since the summer, the Mallard has been showing old classics and favourites. These proved to be "very successful" over the Christmas period.