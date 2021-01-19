Over 75s in Jersey can book Covid vaccine from next week

Islanders aged 75 to 79 will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccine appointments from next Monday (25 January).

They are the next group to be given the jab as part of the island's rollout programme.

In addition, high-risk islanders who received a letter from their GP last year, will be sent a letter during the week of 25 January to confirm that they can book in for their vaccine from 1 February.

Since December 2020, updated guidance to the high-risk category includes those over the age of 70, those with Down’s Syndrome and those with stage five kidney disease. Islanders over the age of 70 should not expect to receive a letter but can also book from 1 February.

Those who have not received any correspondence from their GP or specialist doctor but believe they are in the high-risk category should contact their GP surgery for advice and an assessment.

Pregnant women with significant heart disease, should discuss the risks and benefits of having the vaccine with their GP or obstetric team.

We understand there might be certain level of anxiety for some high-risk islanders around going out in public, we have worked hard to ensure our centre meets infection control and prevention measures, and our support marshals are there to help and will be making sure everyone complies with current Covid-19 guidelines. Becky Sherrington, Vaccination Programme Lead

So far, 3,590 people in Jersey have received the vaccine.