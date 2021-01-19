'Short break carers' wanted in Jersey to give families time off

Jersey's government is encouraging islanders to sign up to become Specialist Short Break Carers for children with disabilities.

The role involves providing one-to-one support both at home and out in the community, to give families a break from their usual caring responsibilities.

I'd encourage any interested islanders to find out more, and to apply. You don't need to be a specific type of person, or at a specific stage of life - you just need to have a commitment to supporting children and families, and some time to spare. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Minister for Children and Housing

Anyone can apply and will receive the relevant training and guidance from an allocated social worker. They will also receive an allowance to enable them to provide high-quality experiences for the child they are caring for.

More information is available by calling (01534) 443970, or by visiting www.gov.je/shortbreakcarers.