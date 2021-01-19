'Stark warning' over future of Guernsey's pensions and long-term care funding

Guernsey's Committee for Employment and Social Security warns that funding used to cover pensions, unemployment benefits and long term care in Guernsey could run out within decades.

A new report says that based on current contributions, the funds in the Long-term Care Fund - used to help with the costs of care in nursing and residential homes - could be depleted by 2053.

Meanwhile, the Guernsey Insurance Fund, which supports islanders during old age, unemployment, and with maternity and incapacity benefit, could be exhausted by as early as 2039

The Committee's president Deputy Peter Roffey says despite warnings, previous States had not taken steps to deal with the issue.

This Assembly must take the remedial action required now, rather than kicking the can down the road again. Our Committee has no intention of letting these funds run dry, and I look forward to the debate where we finally resolve this issue. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of Guernsey's Committee for Employment & Social Security

Deputy Roffey says his Committee is happy to work alongside the Policy and Resources Committee to find a resolution during the Tax Review.

A review has indicated that a contribution increase of 1% will be required to maintain the Long-term Care Insurance Fund at sustainable funding levels, while a rise of 1.75% would be required for the Guernsey Insurance Fund.