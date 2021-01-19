Tensions mount between Channel Island and French fishermen

Friction between French and Channel Island fishermen continues to rumble on, with ongoing disputes around permits and paperwork following the Brexit deal.

Jersey fisherman believe they are being stopped from landing their catch in France, because some permits to fish in Jersey waters have not been granted yet.Meanwhile, Guernsey's access to their normal port of call, Dielette, has been deniedIndustry leaders say unless the problem is resolved soon, they may be forced to land their catch in the UK, meaning higher fuel costs.

If they don't let me land my fish in France today or the next couple of days then I'm going to have to steam across the channel and land into the UK. So another two days of fuel and expenses for nothing. Michael Michieli, Jersey Fisherman

The French Minister responsible for fishing says she is fighting for a better deal for her country. Annick Girardin wants to reinstate the Granville Bay Agreement or negotiate a new arrangement.

However, were this to happen, Jersey would be excluded from the TECA – a situation which could have massive implications for some sectors of the Island’s economy.

Talks between Jersey's ministers and the French authorities are ongoing but tensions remain. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External relations Minister, says that unless French fishermen can prove they have fished in Island waters for at least ten days across a three year period, then permission for a permit will be denied.