Women encouraged to book cervical screenings as part of awareness week

Women are being encouraged to book in for their routine cervical screening appointments as part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Awareness Week (18-24 January).

Cervical cancer is caused when a woman is infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Screening identifies HPV infections - and the cell changes they cause - before cancer can develop.

It is most common in women under 30, although it can occur at any age.

Women aged 25 to 49 should be screened every three years, and women aged 50 to 64 should be screening every five years.

Women aged 25 or over can book their first cervical screening through their GP or through the Le Bas Centre. Appointments are free of charge and can be conducted by a female GP.

20 The number of women in Jersey diagnosed with cervical cancer in the last five years.

In the last five years, 20 women have been diagnosed with cervical cancer in Jersey, and one to two women die every year.

In 2020, roughly 5,490 women attended a cervical screening appointment.