Cash payments will no longer be accepted at the Longue Hougue Waste and Recycling Centre from next month.

As of 1 February, the facility will move to electronic payments only, meaning islanders will have to pay using a card or their phones.

The change is being made to help speed up transactions.

On average we have more than 500 vehicles visiting daily and this often leads to some fairly long queues. We understand this is not ideal and so we have been looking at ways to improve the customer experience and speed things up. With card transactions, receipts will be generated automatically, which is much quicker than having to deal with cash transactions and manual paperwork. Tina Norman-Ross, Guernsey Waste Recycling Officer

Mrs Norman-Ross said that there would still be provision for those people who genuinely do not have a bank card, but this should be very few and will be at the discretion of the site staff.