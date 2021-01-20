Dance schools in Jersey have been told they must remain closed after being instructed they could reopen to some students.

Teachers are now calling on the government to review the guidelines and make clear exactly what the rules are.

Schools reopened in the island last week causing frustration across the dance community that their classes could not take place.

Rebecca Giulietta, Principal at Etoile Studios says dance "is absolutely an education". Credit: ITV Channel TV

Rebecca Giulietta, Principal at Etoile Studios says dance "is absolutely an education".

It is taught in schools for a reason, you can take it for GCSE and A-Level. So it is an education and we need to get these kids back doing this to pursue their careers in performing arts. It is honestly the worst feeling in the world because you train these kids from age two and up, and you help them and you give them everything that they need to go ahead and it's just been taken away from them. Rebecca Giulietta, Principal at Etoile Studios

Credit: ITV Channel TV

For students like Orla, 2020 was set to be a year of intense training in preparation for a career at an elite dance college, but Covid restrictions mean studios are shut, exams are cancelled and training has had to go online .

It's very disheartening because you know I've been training since a really young age, I knew that I wanted to go at some point in my life to a performing arts uni, and I got the strength, the technique, and then this year I was like you know I'm going to get even stronger, and then I've had a massive knock because I've hardly done really anything. Orla Brennan, Dance student

Universities and colleges are now relying on students to submit recorded videos of their auditions, which is proving challenging when access to studio space is banned.

You do need the studio space because it's just not doable in your own living room like I tried it's not doable. It's hard because you could have one to one classes to help with this but it's just not affordable for pre-professionals, only the group classes are. The whole thing, has just been very difficult. Orla Brennan, Dance student

The island's dance community is now calling on the government to reconsider its guidelines and say they should be treated like schools and youth clubs, not like gyms. When questioned in the States Assembly yesterday (19 January) Jersey's Chief Minister said the government is "continuously balancing" issues around keeping freedoms whilst "limiting the spread" of the virus.

As soon as one makes one exception, we then get more and more exceptions being asked for - and therefore the principle of trying to suppress the virus as we're going at the moment, then gets significantly weakened. Senator John Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

There is no date for when dance lessons in the studio will be allowed to resume.