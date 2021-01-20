Interim licences for French fishing vessels, put in place by Jersey's government, did not meet the legal requirements of the new deal between the EU and the UK. A period of transition was announced by the island's Environment Minister and External Relations Minister on 31 December 2020 - with interim licences issued to those vessels who fulfil the criteria of the new Trade & Cooperation Agreement (TCA) between the EU and the UK.

To acquire a licence under the new agreement, French vessels have to prove historic activity in Jersey’s waters. That is evidence of ten days of activity or more in three 12 month periods – namely 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Deputies John Young and Ian Gorst said whilst Jersey was moving quickly to establish the new licensing regime for vessels wanting to fish in local waters, it would not be in place until 30 April 2021.

The European Commission has since ruled the transitional arrangements do not 'satisfy the strict legal requirements of the TCA.'

Jersey's government says the transitional arrangements were announced in 'good faith' and the issue has been addressed.

We have now moved away from the transitional arrangements we had communicated, and would have been happy to implement, and proceeded directly into the new licencing regime under the TCA. Senator Ian Gorst, Minister for External Relations

Senator Gorst says Jersey will continue to work openly with Normandy and Brittany, as well as the French Government, when issuing these licenses.

He has also committed to supporting local fishermen who have been unable to land their catch at French ports amidst arguments over permits and paperwork.

We are therefore looking at ways to support the industry with meeting the new administrative requirements under the TCA to ensure its viability and sustainability in the immediate to longer-term. Work on the detail of this support is a priority and officers are liaising with industry to deliver as soon as practically possible. Senator Ian Gorst, Minister for External Relations

It is not yet clear when that support will be announced.

Senator Gorst says the main objective is to strengthen relations and friendship with France and to ensure the prosperity of the local communities.