Jersey parents spending more than £300 a year on school bus fares

Parents of school children in Jersey say they are spending more than £300 each year on bus fares to get them to school. The government has already subsidised journeys and has previously rejected calls to introduce free passes for all youngsters.

We have to pay 85p for a trip and then on the way back we've also got to pay so over the year it will add up, and most of my friends have lots of other siblings that go to the same school and get buses as well. Lilly Laurent, Student

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Lilly's mum, who is originally from Austria, says she is surprised free passes are not issued.

In Austria, if a child needs to go on the bus to get to school the government supplies them with a bus pass, which is free of charge for all the children. Britta Laurent, Parent

That is something Deputy Rob Ward is now pushing for again, saying it would help cash strapped families struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.