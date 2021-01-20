Jersey student: 'I don't want to wipe out my vulnerable family'

A teenager in Jersey has spoken of her fear that catching Covid-19 at school could lead to her infecting her vulnerable family and risking their lives. It is one extreme example of the anxiety being triggered, for some, by the reopening of the island's schools. Emily Bridge's parents and grandmother, who also lives in the family home, are all vulnerable.

I'm just worried cause of having vulnerable family. I don't want to wipe them out as Covid is here and it is a big thing. It's nothing to be joking about. Emily Bridge

She is speaking out because she, and other students in a number of schools, have witnessed examples of pupils not heeding the hygiene, mask and distancing guidance. Emily says it has triggered her anxiety.

I always feel quite empty and I don't really know what I'm doing. I lose interest in things. I get emotional. And I just am not like myself. Covid is quite a serious virus going round and just cause you don't have vulnerable family, people do, and you just don't know what's going on in people's lives and they might be fine at school but when they're at home they might be anxious to come in. Emily Bridge

There have been a small number of Covid cases since schools reopened. Around 10% of secondary pupils are current at home because they are isolating or because their parents do not think school is safe. Emily's mother Debbie just wishes the rules allowed her daughter to stay home.

It's really difficult because it's obvious us that she's worried about, my mum, her dad and myself all being vulnerable. She's really struggling and the anxiety has kicked in dramatically. Debbie Bridge

Part of the government's plan to keep schools safe is the introduction of regular Covid-19 testing for students. It will be done using fast-turnaround lateral flow tests, which have a lower level of accuracy. One senior teacher has described that as "second rate". Sarah Milman from Les Quennevais School told ITV News teachers received just a few minutes training, saying "It's actually a really complicated and easy to muck up process."

Sarah says: "You have this phial of liquid and you have to put it in a tiny little pipette and you have to put exactly six drops in. We're asking 15 and 16-year-olds, with all the will in the world, that could destroy a test."

I still think that school is the best place for children and I've come in, in good faith, expecting to be safe, but don't give me some second rate test that isn't as good as what they've giving the rest of the general population. Sarah Milman, Les Quennevais School

The government told ITV News that it is working with unions and individual schools to implement safety measures to protect students and staff.

Jersey's Acting Minister for Education is encouraging students, parents and carers, who have concerns, to speak with their Headteacher as a first port of call.