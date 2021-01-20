Jersey's new Island Plan may have to tighten rules on turning hotels into flats

Jersey's new Island Plan may have to consider tightening the restrictions around applications to develop hotels into flats, according to the Environment Minister. Deputy John Young told ITV Channel News the department currently has around 10 applications or enquiries in the system to develop hotels. He thinks the current climate as well as the impending Island Plan could have sped up the recent applications.

The last island plans 2002 and 2011 both contained proposals to require, put some criteria in place, but at that time they didn't proceed because the industry was opposed to, and I know it's a policy area that we have to look at in the new island plan.. Deputy John Young, Jersey's Minister for the Environment

It comes after three applications were registered to develop four St Helier hotels, last week alone. If approved the Stafford, Revere, Apollo and Mayfair Hotels would all give way to apartments.

Something else that may need to be considered in the draft Island Plan, according to Deputy Young, is an employment land policy. This would restrict applications for change of use where employment would be lost in the process. It is currently a consideration that applies to all other businesses, but not tourism. Lawrence Huggler, from the Huggler Group who own the Apollo, one of the hotels proposed for development, says their application has been in development for some time, and is simply a result of the building no longer being of the standard that the market demands.

He says the new Premier Inns as well as the rise in AirBnB in the island has changed the island's offering significantly.

There is demand but I think the market has changed since a lot of these buildings were built, and they have reached the end of their operational lives. Lawrence Huggler, Huggler Group

St Helier's Constable, Simon Crowcroft welcomes plans for re-generation. But he is concerned about the reduction in the number of hotel beds in town and the impact on the island's tourism offering.

The loss of beds is a real, real worry and I hope that the Minister for Economic Development and Planning get their heads together and work out a strategy for replacing the lost hotels because we do need I think modern hotels that do the job and provide a real welcome for people coming to Jersey on holiday. Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

The draft Island Plan is expected in March.