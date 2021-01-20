More Le Rocquier students to learn from home due to teacher shortage

More students at Le Rocquier will now have to learn from home.

Year 8 and 9 students are already attending school on alternate days, due to a shortage of teachers.

Now, Years 7 and 10 will also have to stay at home on alternate days for at least the next two weeks, as the number of absent staff is expected to rise due to illnesses and contact tracing.

Mrs Baglin, the Deputy Head Teacher, says the situation will be "reviewed continuously".