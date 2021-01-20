More Le Rocquier students to learn from home due to teacher shortage

The school will now be open to Year 7 and 10 students on alternate days. It comes after the measure was also introduced for Year 8 and 9 students last week. Credit: ITV Channel TV

More students at Le Rocquier will now have to learn from home.

Year 8 and 9 students are already attending school on alternate days, due to a shortage of teachers.

Now, Years 7 and 10 will also have to stay at home on alternate days for at least the next two weeks, as the number of absent staff is expected to rise due to illnesses and contact tracing.

Mrs Baglin, the Deputy Head Teacher, says the situation will be "reviewed continuously".

We want all our students in school but this is simply not possible as we don’t have enough teachers and therefore we had to made this difficult decision. If our staffing numbers increase and we are able to invite students back to school earlier we will do so, however we need to allow parents and carers time to plan.

Mrs Baglin, Headteacher at Le Rocquier