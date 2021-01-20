More Le Rocquier students to learn from home due to teacher shortage
More students at Le Rocquier will now have to learn from home.
Year 8 and 9 students are already attending school on alternate days, due to a shortage of teachers.
Now, Years 7 and 10 will also have to stay at home on alternate days for at least the next two weeks, as the number of absent staff is expected to rise due to illnesses and contact tracing.
Majority of Jersey school children have returned to the classroom
Mrs Baglin, the Deputy Head Teacher, says the situation will be "reviewed continuously".
We want all our students in school but this is simply not possible as we don’t have enough teachers and therefore we had to made this difficult decision. If our staffing numbers increase and we are able to invite students back to school earlier we will do so, however we need to allow parents and carers time to plan.