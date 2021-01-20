New one-site warehouse for Guernsey charity 'Giving Opportunities'

A charity in Guernsey that sells second-hand clothes to raise money to help train young people for work has opened a new, much larger shop.

'Giving Opportunities' has been offering apprenticeships to young people for 12 years to help prepare them for the world of work and of social interaction.

In the last 24 months it has taken on 46 trainees, 27 of whom are now in permanent employment.

The new premises on the Quayside in St Sampson contains two different shops, a sorting office and a large, holding warehouse that will contain workshops for young people to learn practical skills.

This gives us much more space and capability to sell and store donations from the public and goods we have received from the Longue Hougue recycling centre. Justine Gaudion, Chair of Giving Opportunities

The new site offers second-hand goods of all shapes to try and reduce how much material is sent to landfill.