Non-essential shops in Jersey will be able to reopen in a week's time (27 January) and close contact businesses, like hair and beauty salons, the week after that (3 February).

All but food, DIY and a few other exceptions have been closed since Christmas Eve.

Scientific and medical experts met on Monday and made the latest decisions based on the current data, before presenting it to ministers this afternoon (20 January).

The move is, however, subject to continued review of the number of cases in the island.

At a press conference tomorrow evening (21 January) at 7pm, the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Economic Development Minister will provide more details about the move, as well as the financial support being offered to businesses.