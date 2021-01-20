The cast of The Real Housewives of Jersey say they have "no idea" whether there will be a second season of the show.

Series one aired on ITVBe on 28 December, with all ten episodes becoming available on the ITV Hub on the same day.

It left many fans wondering whether there would be more to come in the future.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV this week, they say their guess is as good as anyone's.

We have no idea whether there's going to be a season two - I suppose it depends on the reaction of Jersey. Apparently, Jersey Tourism says there's been a massive increase in enquiries about coming to Jersey, so as much as the general public have a split opinion, the figures speak for themselves. Kate Taylor, Real Housewives of Jersey

Following the news that the first series has been viewed 2.26 million times online so far, Housewife Margaret Thompson says she hopes that is good news for the show's future.

Hopefully there'll be a season two, especially with those viewing figures. You've seen the downloads, so I would say that it's looking pretty favourable. Margaret Thompson, Real Housewives of Jersey

The Real Housewives of Cheshire has been running since 2015 and is now in its 12th season. Credit: ITV

Other shows within The Real Housewives franchise have gone on to enjoy success for several series, including:

15 series: The Real Housewives of Orange County

13 series: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

12 series: The Real Housewives of Cheshire

12 series: The Real Housewives of New York City

11 series: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

10 series: The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills

Others were only commissioned for one series, such as The Real Housewives of Athens in 2011, and The Real Housewives of Vancouver in 2012.

