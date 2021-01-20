Revealed: Two government ministers tried to stop the hospitality lockdown

ITV News can reveal two government ministers tried to stop Jersey’s hospitality lockdown.

Senator Lyndon Farnham, the Deputy Chief Minister and consultant to the Royal Yacht Hotel, and Senator Ian Gorst, the External Relations Minister, wrote to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and Dr Ivan Muscat in early December calling for hospitality venues, other than pubs, to be allowed to reopen to serve alcohol alongside a substantial meal.

The revelation is contained in a new batch of minutes from STAC, the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell, which advises ministers on how best to manage the pandemic.

They note the undated letter presented a range of options which would allow for the limited reopening of the hospitality trade.

They suggested, according to the minutes, “either that pubs should remain closed, but all other licensed premises should be permitted to serve non-alcoholic drinks and food, if they wished; or that all licensed premises should be permitted to open, with an ongoing prohibition on the sale of alcohol; or that all licensed premises should be permitted to open, but that alcohol could only be sold in conjunction with a substantial meal.”

But their call was rejected, with experts concluding their assessment of the evidence of Covid-19 cases being spread in hospitality settings was correct.

The Consultant in Communicable Disease Control said, according to the minutes, "there was evidence to demonstrate that hospitality settings were significant in the transmission of the virus and it was too early to reduce any mitigations."

STAC concluded no review of the hospitality shutdown should happen before the new year.

The government has since indicated it will be at least February, and possibly March, before hospitality reopens.