Eight top tips for getting fit this year

For many of us January is a time for new resolutions, a chance to improve ourselves over the coming year. Those goals often centre around fitness, but in Jersey with gyms currently closed, they can seem harder to achieve. With the help of a certified strength and conditioning coach, ITV Channel has put together eight top tips to keep your mind and body healthy.

1) TRY A BROAD RANGE OF ACTIVITIES AND FIND SOMETHING YOU ENJOY

It really helps us to stay consistent if we enjoy what we are doing as well as boosting the mental health benefits of exercise.

Trying a broad range of activities will expose you to many different movements, some of which we may have forgotten about since childhood!

This is great in itself, it brings us closer to what we are built for, but the broad range of activities also provides a greater selection to choose from.

2) GOAL-SETTING

Setting a goal can help with motivation, discipline, and can help with creating a clear view of where you want to be. The goals need to be S.M.A.R.T which means Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-oriented:

Set out specifically what you want to do. “Lose weight” isn’t specific enough. It might be to walk for 15 minutes, three days per week, or to lose 3 kilograms over the next month. Process goals are a better starting point than outcome goals, so try to orient your goals around things you can do rather than things that you want.

Make sure your goal is objective and you know how you can measure it.

Ensure you can definitely achieve the goal, nothing is more de-motivating than an unattainable goal.

Realistic sounds similar to achievable but focuses more on time-commitments. Your goal might be achievable with five gym sessions per week and perfect nutrition, but is that realistic?

Make sure you have a time-frame in which to achieve your goal. It keeps you on track with your efforts.

3) CONSISTENCY BEATS INTENSITY

Most of us have had the idea of a hard and fast kick in the backside to get us back on track. High-intensity exercise can be very good for us and can help us make improvements quickly. Like most things in fitness though, it works until it doesn’t.

The problem with high-intensity training is that it can only be sustained for so long until you need to take a break to reset to avoid fatigue and diminishing returns. This is great if you can stick to the advice, but most of us see good things happening and want to either keep on going or even increase our efforts, which can end up in injury or fatigue.

This isn’t to say high-intensity exercise is bad or wrong, far from it, but to remind everyone that, for general health, it is best to start with consistency, and doing something regularly is more effective in the long run than a short hard blast before returning to previous habits.

4) SUPPORT EXERCISE WITH NUTRITION

Exercise is crucial to our health, when it is paired with good nutrition the magic really happens. There is no quick fix to a healthy diet, and it is beyond the remit of this article, but it is not incredibly complicated either. It is a matter of building simple skills and habits, one at a time, into a portfolio that will serve you well into the future.

5) N.E.A.T (Non-Exercise Adaptive Thermogenesis)

The acronym can be summed up as the amount of energy we expend outside of organised exercise. Some of us are no longer travelling to work, we migrate the few feet from our bedroom to our study, lounge, or in my case, the dining-room table.

As humans, we are built to be exercising for large parts of the day, which we no longer do to perform our jobs. Most people have heard of the 10,000 step goal but many of the benefits attributed to walking 10,000 steps per day can be realised by walking around 7,500 steps per day. When the opportunity presents itself take the stairs instead of the lift, park slightly further away from your destination, walk around the block, or around a park.

6) ANTI-STRESS or RECOVERY

All stress affects our bodies, whether that is a training session, an argument with a spouse or co-worker, a sick child, a high stimulant intake, the list goes on. Our bodies work with a black and white view of stressed/not stressed. They do not distinguish between types of stress. Try to reduce sources of stress that won’t have a positive outcome, so that the stresses that can have a positive impact are able to do so. This could mean engaging in some mindfulness sessions, reading your favourite book, a long soak in the bath, or anything that you find relaxing.

7) TOP-UPS

(Semi)-frequent short bursts of exercise add up over the day/week/month. Try to break up long periods of sitting or inactivity with a five minute walk or a few sets of bodyweight exercises every hour.

8) GET OUTSIDE

There are lots of arguments for spending more time outside. There is not a clear consensus at the moment to say exactly why it is beneficial, but it seems every avenue researchers go down ends up suggesting that more time outside is a good thing. So whether you are exercising deliberately, or just increasing your N.E.A.T, try and do at least some of it outside.