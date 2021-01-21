Guernsey students asked about their plans to return to university

Students in Guernsey are being asked about their plans for returning to university.

The government is writing to them with a survey to find out what support they will need if they choose to stay on-island.

216 islanders have responded so far, and those who have not are are being encouraged to as soon as possible.

The States says those people should check their emails and, of they cannot find the link, they should contact studentfinance@gov.gg.