Household mixing over Christmas led to 'less than 20' new Covid cases in Jersey
Household mixing over Christmas has caused "less than 20 new cases" in Jersey so far, according to the Chief Minister.
Senator John Le Fondré revealed the figure at tonight's press conference (21 January), which provided an update on the latest coronavirus restrictions.
Over the festive period, islanders were allowed to mix with up to ten people indoors over two gatherings on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but were not permitted to meet inside with others from outside their household on any other day.
Non-essential shops to re-open next week and close contact businesses the week after
Three week gap between reopening stages and business support announced in Jersey
The latest announcements include:
Non-essential shops being able to re-open from 27 January;
Close contact businesses being able to re-open from 3 February; and
A three week gap between re-opening stages (previously two weeks).
Live updates: Number of coronavirus cases in the Channel Islands
Coronavirus: All the advice and information for the Channel Islands