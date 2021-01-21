Household mixing over Christmas led to 'less than 20' new Covid cases in Jersey

Household mixing over Christmas has caused "less than 20 new cases" in Jersey so far, according to the Chief Minister.

Senator John Le Fondré revealed the figure at tonight's press conference (21 January), which provided an update on the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Over the festive period, islanders were allowed to mix with up to ten people indoors over two gatherings on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but were not permitted to meet inside with others from outside their household on any other day.

The latest announcements include: