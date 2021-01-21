Jersey medics looking into potential Covid elimination strategy

The committee of medics that advises Jersey's government is looking into a potential elimination strategy for coronavirus.

Confirmation came in response to questions from ITV News at tonight's government press conference.

Elimination involve squashing the number of coronavirus cases down to near zero, much like Guernsey has done.

The response to the proposal to follow an elimination strategy is being formulated by STAC and will be fed back appropriate. We do all of us agree that the one strategy that we agree on is suppressing the virus as hard as possible for as long as possible whilst vaccination is being deployed. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

As for the Chief Minister, he says he is willing to listen to what his expert committee says.

It's on the basis it's a change at the last minute, the last hour relatively. So as I've said, if the professional advice comes back and says yes it works, then obviously we'd look at it, absolutely. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister