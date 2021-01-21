Jersey police appeal after shop doorway was set alight with staff member inside
Jersey police are appealing for information after "someone deliberately" set fire to the doorway of Dorset Stores in St Helier when someone was inside.
It happened at approximately 6:35am on Wednesday 20 January.
The damage caused was minimal and nobody was injured.
Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dorset Street between 6:15am and 7am hours yesterday morning, or anyone who might have information about the incident.
States of Jersey Police: 01534 612612
States of Jersey Police CID office: 01534 612200
Crimestoppers (anonymously): 0800 555 111
Crimestoppers Anonymous Online Form