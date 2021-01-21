Jersey police are appealing for information after "someone deliberately" set fire to the doorway of Dorset Stores in St Helier when someone was inside.

It happened at approximately 6:35am on Wednesday 20 January.

The damage caused was minimal and nobody was injured.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dorset Street between 6:15am and 7am hours yesterday morning, or anyone who might have information about the incident.