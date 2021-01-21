Jersey's fire service tackle bin fire at Andium Homes site

Jersey's Fire and Rescue service was called to a bin fire at Windsor Court in the early hours of this morning (21 January).

The Combined Control Room says it received multiple 999 calls at 2:40am.

JFRS says thick black smoke was coming from the bin store and travelling through the rubbish chute into the nine-storey building.

Approximately 20 residents had evacuated the Andium Homes building when the JFRS arrived.

A breathing apparatus team initially made access into the bin store and tackled the fire with a hose reel.

Emergency services personnel entered the building to assess the level of smoke and then systematically ventilated each floor.

Fire crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and all smoke was cleared from the building.

The JFRS then handed over to the responsible person from Andium Homes.

Crews from the States of Jersey Police and States of Jersey Ambulance Service Ambulance were in attendance to assist if required.

The cause of the incident is under Police investigation.