Jersey's migration plans to be scrutinised

Jersey's migration plans are set to be scrutinised today. The newly-formed Migration and Population Review Panel will make recommendations to the island's Migration Control Policy, proposed by the Chief Minister.

Under the policy, the current system of housing and work licences would be replaced by work permits for skilled or temporary workers.

Temporary workers will only be eligible for nine month contracts, and consecutive contracts will not automatically lead to settlement in the island.

The committee's Chair says these decisions will have a "considerable impact" on the future of Jersey and those who live here.

These impacts include future tax revenue, the requirement for additional housing and infrastructure and on our cherished environment. It is therefore vital that States Members and islanders fully understand the implications of these proposed changes, and whether they are fit for purpose. Senator Steve Pallett, Chair of the Migration and Population Review Panel

The findings will be published in time for the debate on the Chief Minister's proposition, set for 9 February.