Nearly 8,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given in Jersey

Roughly seven percent of Jersey's population has received a Covid-19 vaccination but only a quarter of those have had two doses.

Follow up vaccinations have been delayed from three weeks until 10 weeks in order to prioritise vaccinating more people with a first dose.

How many vaccinations have been given?

5,845 First doses given

2,009 Second doses given

7,854 Total doses given

7.29 Covid-19 vaccination doses per 100 people in population

Although there is capacity to administer 1,000 vaccines per day, currently between 500 and 700 vaccinations are taking place because of limitations to supplies.

Leaders of the island's vaccination programme say its on track to reach its first target of vaccinating all over 50s by the end of March.

Who has been vaccinated?

Credit: ITV Channel TV/Government of Jersey

How safe is the Pfizer vaccine?

Health officials reassured islanders about the safety of the vaccine following reports of a small number of deaths among older people in Norway who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Covid vaccination lead said the regulatory body, the MHRA, monitors side effects closely and has not flagged any cause for concern.

How effective is the vaccine dependent on the delay between doses?

Research is due to take place in the UK to compare how effective the Pfizer vaccine when the second dose is administered after 10 weeks compared to three.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, said there is currently there is no evidence that the efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is impacted by a longer lag time.

He reassured islanders that the islanders most vulnerable residents will receive both doses within three weeks to ensure maximum protection.

What should I do after my vaccine?

Health officials are reminding islanders that the same restrictions and health advice still applies to those who have been vaccinated in order to protect the whole community.