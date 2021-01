The national campaign, Jump In For Cancer, got underway last week. It was inspired by our very own Gary Burgess. The Guernsey initiative wants everyone to get jumping in puddles and raise money for Cancer Research.

Wellbeing Animals Guernsey (WAG) took the task to a whole new level. Owners and dogs made a splash in some of the muddiest puddles in Guernsey.

The charity provides therapy dogs to people in a variety of different situations.