£12m project begins to improve technology at Guernsey Airport
A £12 million project has begun to improve the technology at Guernsey Airport. It involves installing two new Hold Baggage System (HBS) scanners, which take the passenger's hold baggage from the check-in desk to its loading onto the aircraft.
The existing x-ray scanner will also be replaced with the latest 3D technology.
Work is expected to be completed by Spring.
Passengers may notice construction work taking place within the airport in the coming weeks. Until the new system is in place, the airport is required by its regulators to continue random hand-searches of hold baggage. We are asking travellers who plan to check-in any hold baggage items to allow increased time at the airport in the event that their luggage is randomly selected.