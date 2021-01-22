All staff and some students in Jersey schools to be offered rapid Covid tests

All staff in Jersey's primary and secondary schools and colleges will be offered Lateral Flow Covid Testing.

Students in Years 11, 12 and 13 will also be offered the testing on their school site.

Lateral Flow Testing (LFT) is a rapid form of testing which is designed to detect asymptomatic cases. The government hopes this will help keep schools open and children in continuous face-to- face learning.

According to the Government of Jersey, up to one third of individuals who test positive for Covid-19 have no symptoms at all and can therefore spread the virus unknowingly.

It says LFT will see weekly testing in schools, and says studies show the tests will identify up to three-quarters of any positives, including those showing no symptoms.

Some secondary and primary schools were visited this week by the testing team who trained staff and students on how to conduct the Lateral Flow Tests, which can provide results within 20 to 30 minutes.

Lateral Flow Tests are used amongst staff in the NHS in the UK.

The rapid tests will be offered weekly once the roll out is completed, and will run alongside the current PCR workforce testing programme.

The teacher and staff PCR testing is also being increased from once every eight weeks to once every six weeks.

The tests will be done by staff and students themselves, under supervision, at a dedicated testing area on-site.

Credit: PA Images

Those who get a positive result will be required to self-isolate and take an urgent PCR test.

Jersey's Acting Education Minister says rapid testing "will improve confidence" in those attending school.

Testing in schools adds an additional layer of protection for students and staff, which helps with safety, consistency and reduce anxiety in schools. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Acting Education Minister

Meanwhile the island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, has written to secondary school staff, students in Years 11 and above and their parents, to explain the process.

Lateral flow devices are vital in helping us to detect COVID-19 cases that we wouldn’t otherwise know about. This means that we can break chains of transmission. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

However one teacher described the tests as "second rate" and "complicated and easy to muck up".

The Les Quennevais School staff member told ITV News that teachers received just a few minutes training.

You have this phial of liquid and you have to put it in a tiny little pipette and you have to put exactly six drops in. We're asking 15 and 16-year-olds, with all the will in the world, that could destroy a test. Sarah Milman, Les Quennevais School

Headteacher of d’Auvergne School has welcomed the testing for staff.

The results were available swiftly and, as a Headteacher, I am reassured that we have an extra layer of assessment and protection for our school community. This extra safety measure is most welcome, and I recommend it to those working across our education service. Sam Cooper, Headteacher of d’Auvergne School, Jersey

New information about the Contact Tracing process in schools, colleges and nurseries, has also been updated on the government website.