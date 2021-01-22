Digging to begin on Westmount Road for new hospital site prep

Exploratory work for Jersey's new hospital which includes digging seven holes along Westmount Road, one at a time, will begin in the coming days.

The Our Hospital project team will be leading the survey work as part of a geotechnical investigation to learn about the physical properties of the soil, rock and groundwater in Westmount Road.

Politicians voted to approve Overdale as the preferred site for Jersey's new hospital in November last year.

After eight years of debate, more than 80 possible sites had been put forward by the public and Overdale was chosen.

Meanwhile, hospital services normally delivered at Overdale will be temporarily moved to the former Les Quennevais School site while the new hospital is built - which including contingencies - is estimated to cost in the region of £800m.

The government says it expects the new hospital to be built by 2026.

Works to asses the ground will take place until Wednesday 10 February - between 8am and 5:30pm.

Information about the project and survey works can be found online.