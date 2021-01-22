First Covid vaccines to be given at Guernsey's new vaccination centre

The first Covid vaccines will be given at Guernsey's new Community Vaccination Centre today (22 January).

More than 100 islanders have already booked in to receive the jab at Beau Sejour.

So far, 4,640 doses have been given in Guernsey to:

Care home residents

Care home staff

The over 80s

Healthcare staff

Social workers

4,121 of these were first doses and 519 second doses.

Now, those aged over 75 are next on the list of the island's vaccination rollout programme.