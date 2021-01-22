First Covid vaccines to be given at Guernsey's new vaccination centre
The first Covid vaccines will be given at Guernsey's new Community Vaccination Centre today (22 January).
More than 100 islanders have already booked in to receive the jab at Beau Sejour.
More than 100 islanders in Guernsey secure both Covid vaccination appointments
So far, 4,640 doses have been given in Guernsey to:
Care home residents
Care home staff
The over 80s
Healthcare staff
Social workers
4,121 of these were first doses and 519 second doses.
Now, those aged over 75 are next on the list of the island's vaccination rollout programme.