Government support 'too little too late' say struggling Jersey businesses

Businesses in Jersey that are struggling with unmanageable debt say government help may be too little and too late. Non-essential shops will be able to trade again from the middle of next week, but many industries remain closed, with no opening date on the horizon. During last night's press conference, the government pledged an extra £28 million of financial support and announced a new grant scheme and more generous wage subsidies.

A hair salon owner says she is feeling the pressure as the rules mean she cannot claim anything for one staff member, because she joined the business after March last year.

Mirren McCutchen says she is "very appreciative of the co-funding that is there" but she cannot claim for all of her employees, and with absolutely no income coming in, having to pay out 100% of wages, plus contributions, rent, bills, is proving difficult.

Meanwhile the Town Centre manager fears not all businesses will survive.

I've been speaking to businesses recently who are talking about the personal loans they've taken out and given me some daunting figures that reflect their situation. Now some businesses have been able to bounce back, some businesses are trading okay, but we can't forget that there are some that there may not be a comeback from this. Vicky Trehorel, Jersey's Town Centre Manager

The government will pay out up to 90% of a worker's wages, with an improved maximum of £2,500 a month, from January to April for businesses that cannot trade.

These businesses will also be eligible for grants ranging from £3,000 to £10,000 a month to cover fixed costs.

Both GST and Social Security payments for the first three months of this year can be deferred.

A business keeping a watch over business support is Jo Walker, a café owner in St Helier.

We opened in November, we had a hotel before, we had the Moorings Hotel, we closed that down because of Covid, we couldn't continue there. We took on a smaller business thinking things would be more bouyant and things would pick up. Unfortunately two weeks after opening we were hit by the lockdown because we are licensed premises. Jo Walker, The Wise Owl Café

The government also announced there will now be at least a three week gap between reopening stages in Jersey.Stage 2 of the circuit breaker reconnection will see non-essential retail allowed to reopen from Wednesday 27 January and close contact businesses allowed to resume trade from Wednesday 3 February.

Stage 3 will see hospitality venues, except pubs, reopen, the work-from-home guidance reassessed and care homes visits allowed to resume. This could be from Wednesday 17 February at the earliest.

Stage 4 will see pubs and gyms reopen and household mixing allowed to resume. At the earliest, this could come into affect from 10 March.