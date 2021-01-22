Jersey's Halkett Street out-of-hours HSBC lobby will close on Monday (25 January) due to anti-social behaviour.

The bank asks that customers use other branches for essential banking and access services through their online, mobile and telephone channels.

We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this decision. Our priority is to protect our customers, employees and the wider public. HSBC Channel Islands

Opening times and services can be found on the HSBC website.