A Jersey politician is calling on the Health Minister to create a safety framework to allow visits in care homes to take place as soon as possible.

Deputy Montfort Tadier has emailed his colleagues asking for their support in requesting an additional States meeting to discuss the issue next week.

It is possible for an extra States meeting to be arranged if at least seven elected members sign a requisition for a meeting and deliver that to the Greffier of the States.

In his message he says that this is a matter of urgency and not one that can rightly wait until the next sitting, with no guarantee of being given permission to be debated.

some of our most vulnerable and already isolated islanders are effectively being left to atrophy mentally, emotionally, and physically, simply because of a noble, but heavy-handed desire to protect them. Deputy Montfort Tadier

In December new emergency guidelines to protect those at highest risk, were approved for care homes.

Visitors were told not to visit residents unless in exceptional circumstances for example if a resident is coming to the end of their life.

It was decided that the guidelines would be in place until the second dose of vaccine were offered to residents in January, or until there is reduced risk relating to COVID-19.

Deputy Montfort Tadier explained how the restrictions had affected his mother.

This is a deeply personal matter for me, but also one that affects many There is no doubt in my mind that the risk of the current impositions far outweigh any benefit in my mother's case and that the inhumane rules applied have served to reduce the quality of life as well as the length of life of my mother, and of others, than if she had been allowed risk assessed and controlled visits. Deputy Montfort Tadier

He has asked members to support a requisitioned meeting for next week, so that he can request the Minister for Health put in a framework for safe visits to care homes to resume with immediate effect.