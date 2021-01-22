Jersey's Father Johnpromise swaps his robes for running gear this weekend

A Catholic priest in Jersey has decided to run 23 miles between seven churches to raise funds for St Thomas' Church Spire Appeal.

Father Johnpromise Umeozuru set himself the challenge in November and has since been training regularly for the run, which will take place tomorrow.Last year the church underwent £1.3 million worth of repairs and restoration.

The cost of the work to the 19th Century structure was crowdfunded, with generous islanders donating the money to get the landmark building repaired.

But there's still a large amount of money left to be paid.

Father Johnpromise hopes to raise £70,000 to help pay off some of the debt the church accrued from the restoration work.

As of two days ago I was told we already raised £2,000 and that is wonderful. I must say the people of this Island are very generous, they have been so gracious and wonderful to me. I can't wait to get out there and just run my heart out. Hopefully my body won't give up and my legs will stay in place. So I'm hoping tomorrow to make this island proud. Father Johnpromise Umeozuru

If you would like to donate money to help support the St Thomas Church Spire Appeal then please click here.