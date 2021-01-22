Jersey's government: Household mixing still a 'big risk' in fight against Covid

The guidance on household mixing in Jersey is not likely to change anytime soon, according to the island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health. At last night's press conference (21 January), Dr Ivan Muscat said socialising indoors is still a "big risk".

Current advice is that islanders should avoid gathering in other people’s homes or gardens, unless it is for essential reasons like caring for a vulnerable relative.

However, groups of up to ten can meet outdoors as long as a social distance of two metres can be maintained.

Household mixing unfortunately is one of the more efficient ways of spreading Covid so to be able to forecast from this point exactly when we'll be in the fortunate position to allow household mixing again is difficult. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Dr Muscat's comments came after the government announced that non-essential shops will be able to open from next Wednesday (27 January). Close contact businesses, like hair and beauty salons, will follow the week after (3 February). These moves are both subject to the number of coronavirus cases.

In the same briefing, the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, also revealed that "less than 20" new cases of Covid were identified as a result of household mixing over the Christmas period.