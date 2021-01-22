More than £25,000 issued in fines for Covid breaches in Jersey

More than £25,000 has been issued in fines to people who have broken Jersey's Covid rules, says the island's Health Minister.

He added that the police have given 1,888 “words of advice” for potential breaches of the rules, and 14 convictions have been "secured" so far.

Other people have been charged, but are yet to go through the court process.

£23,500 Worth of fines given to Covid rule-breakers.

One six month suspended sentence has also been issued to a rule-breaker.

Deputy Richard Renouf said "robust enforcement" is in place and check-ups on those who are isolating are happening in person and over the phone.

The information was announced during last night's press conference where Dr Ivan Muscat said socialising indoors is still a "big risk".

Current advice is that islanders should avoid gathering in other people’s homes or gardens, unless it is for essential reasons like caring for a vulnerable relative.

In the same briefing, the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, also revealed that "less than 20" new cases of Covid were identified as a result of household mixing over the Christmas period.