New Spring walking festival to get islanders outdoors in Jersey

A new walking festival will be held in Jersey this Spring.

The event will be run by the National Trust from Wednesday 14 to Sunday 18 April.

It follows the success of the Trust's Walking Through Autumn festival which saw more than 500 people take part last year. This year, that will run between Wednesday 1 and Sunday 5 September.

In addition, the Trust is also creating a year-long programme of guided walks - starting on Valentine's Day - to encourage people to enjoy the island's natural spaces.