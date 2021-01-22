Plans submitted to demolish Jersey's old Albert Pier building

Plans to demolish the old Albert Pier building in Jersey and introduce 24 hour access to pontoons have been submitted. The £5 million project will allow larger vessels to be berthed in different marinas, and create up to 20 new berths. If approved, work is expected to begin by the Spring, after already being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and the challenging times we face, the need for investment in St Helier Harbour has not changed. Ports of Jersey is committed to investing in our harbour infrastructure to support the resilience of the island’s lifeline services and supply chain, as well as the future sustainability of our maritime industries. Matt Thomas, Ports of Jersey CEO

Following a tender process, Channel Islands based contractor Geomarine has been hired to undertake the work.

The company has carried out a number of projects in recent years on behalf of Ports of Jersey, including the stabilising of Greve de Lecq Pier in 2018, the refurbishment of the Fishermen’s Pontoons at La Collette in 2013 and the dredging of St Aubin’s Harbour in 2012.