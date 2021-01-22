The Real Housewives of Jersey star Mia Ledbury almost turned down the show over fears about how it would impact her children.

The 44-year-old told ITV Channel TV she was worried about the stereotypes surrounding reality television, and those who take part in it.

If you look at a lot of these stars, and TV in general, people are making themselves look not like them. I don't want to send that message to my children that you have to start putting stuff into your face to look good on television. Mia Ledbury, The Real Housewives of Jersey

On the show, viewers follow Mia's journey getting back into modelling after having children. Credit: ITV/Monkey Kingdom

After eight years of being a full-time-mum, she says she has also struggled to balance being a parent with the pressures that come with her new popularity

There's been a lot of social media attention and I just find myself constantly on my phone and when my daughter looked at me the other day, picked up a phone and went 'Who am I? I'm Mummy' I thought that's actually really sad. I find that maybe I need to step back and think about more of a healthy balance there because I don't want to be that parent that's on the phone all the time. Mia Ledbury, The Real Housewives of Jersey

But despite these struggles, she says she is glad she decided to take part.

I was a bit lost and thinking who am I? Where have I gone? So that's why I took the leap really. The opportunity came my way and I thought actually it's so me and I'd regret it if I didn't do it. Now I've done it, and I don't regret it at all. Mia Ledbury, Real Housewives of Jersey

