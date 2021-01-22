WATCH: Jumping In Puddles for Cancer gets support from across the galaxy...

An online fundraising campaign started in the Channel Islands has attracted support from the other side of the galaxy...

Not long ago, in a muddy puddle not all that far away, two Imperial Stormtroopers were seen joining the Jumping in Puddles for Cancer campaign, which aims to raise a million pounds for Cancer Research UK.

It was launched by Susie Campanella from Guernsey, following the news that her friend Gary Burgess, a reporter at ITV Channel TV, had received a terminal diagnosis.

The two Stormtroopers paid tribute to Gary before they took the plunge - in the hope of helping to give A New Hope to the fight against cancer.

Among the famous names who have joined the Jumping in Puddles for Cancer campaign are impressionist John Culshaw and TV's Ben Fogle.

To find out more about the campaign and its aim to raise £1 million for Cancer Research UK, visit jumpinapuddle.co.uk