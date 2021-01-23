Get in touch with contact tracing if you have been to these two Guernsey venues

Guernsey's contact tracing team would like members of the public to come forward if they went to these venues between Monday 18 January and Wednesday 20 January.

The Ship & Crown in St Peter Port

The Crow's Nest in St Peter Port

For contact tracing purposes, the team asks that you email testresults@gov.gg and do not call the helpline.

You must include your contact details and you will be contacted to arrange a Covid-19 test.

Today (23 January) Guernsey has gone into lockdown with immediate effect and islanders are being asked to stay at home.

It follows confirmation of four new positive cases of COVID-19 where it is not immediately clear how they contracted the virus, as none are directly from travel or the contacts of known cases or travellers.