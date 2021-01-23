Guernsey to enter lockdown immediately

Guernsey will go into lockdown with immediate effect and islanders are being asked to stay at home.

It follows confirmation of four new positive cases of COVID-19 where it is not immediately clear how they contracted the virus, as none are directly from travel or the contacts of known cases or travellers.

Contract tracing is continuing to determine whether there is a link between the cases and whether these cases are linked or this is as a result of wider community seeding.

Officials say a sharp and strict lockdown offers the island the best chance of getting back to normality as quickly as possible.

The lockdown will be reviewed in two weeks.

A lockdown is the most effective and efficient way to prevent onward transmission of COVID-19. We know from other jurisdictions around the world that hard and strict measures introduced quickly generate the best results and that is our focus - to try and get this under control and us back to the normality we have all enjoyed as quickly as possible. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health,

From today:

People should stay at home unless they are seeking medical care, carrying out essential shopping for food or supplies or for up to two-hours exercise outdoors, with other members of their households unless they live alone in which case they can exercise with one member of another household while socially distanced

If you can work from home, then work from home

Those who cannot work from home can only go to work if they are essential workers

Events and gatherings should be immediately cancelled

Care homes and the hospital are being instructed not to allow any visitors as of now, end of life visits will be considered.

All Islanders are advised to adopt social distancing measures

Schools, colleges and early years providers (pre-school, nurseries and childminders) will close except for vulnerable students and children of essential workers

Restaurants and non-essential retail are not being treated as essential and should NOT open, even for deliveries or takeaways

All elective surgery has been postponed next week & forthcoming weeks will be reviewed on Monday

Any emergency surgery will continue as required

Another live briefing will be held tomorrow (Sunday) at midday.