Schools, colleges and early years’ providers in Guernsey will be closed to all students for the next two days.

This includes pre-schools, nurseries and child-minders.

The Director of Public Health made the decision after 18 cases were confirmed across seven education settings since Friday night.

They were planned to remain open to vulnerable students and children of essential workers.

However Dr Nicola Brink says closing sites to all students on Monday and Tuesday will support Public Health efforts to contact trace and test as many students and staff as possible.

All sites where cases have been confirmed will be deep cleaned and the situation will be reviewed on Tuesday.

Dr Brink added that more cases are expected.

We are concerned with regard to both the number of case identified, as well as their spread across seven separate education settings. We are expecting more positive cases to be identified. Our contact tracing team is working as hard as possible to locate everyone who needs to be tested, and this closure will support our efforts. It will help us build a better picture of what is going on. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

The scheduling team will contact student groups and staff at schools where cases have been confirmed to book them in for tests.

If you or your children develop symptoms please contact the clinical helpline 756938/756969 or your GP.

Schools will be in touch with parents to provide materials.