Churches in Guernsey have closed because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Yesterday it was announced that the Bailiwick would go into lockdown with immediate effect.

It followed the confirmation of four new positive cases of Covid-19 where it is not immediately clear how they contracted the virus.

Church leaders have decided to suspend all public worship at churches until they are told they can safely reopen.

However churches may still be used for funeral services.

From today

All public worship in all churches will be suspended with immediate effect and until it is safe to resume

Most church buildings will remain closed, except for access by those preparing for, or officiating at, live-streamed services

• Anyone entering a church building will be asked to record their names and contact details, to assist the States’ staff in track and trace