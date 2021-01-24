Guernsey lockdown: What you need to know

Guernsey went into lockdown for the second time on 23 January.

The decision was made following confirmation of four new positive cases of COVID-19 where it was not clear how they contracted the virus, as none were directly from travel or the contacts of known cases of travellers.

Officials say a sharp and strict lockdown offers the island the best chance of getting back to normality as quickly as possible.

The lockdown will be reviewed in two weeks.

Number of cases:

Today (Sunday 24 January) it was announced that the number of active cases in Guernsey has risen to 31, six of those are potential community cases.

This means they have not been linked to anybody else so are currently from an unknown source.

The Director of Public Health for Guernsey and Alderney, Nicola Brink shared the figures in today's media briefing.

31 Number of active cases in Guernsey

6 Potential community cases

2 Number of cases in hospital

0 Number of cases in care homes

Positive tests will be sent off to the UK on Monday to see if they are as a result of any new variants.

Dr Brink says it is highly likely we will see more cases today and tomorrow.

Restrictions:

People should stay at home unless they are:

Seeking medical care

Carrying out essential shopping for food or supplies

Exercising for up to two-hours outdoors

This exercise is allowed to take place with other members of your household

If you live alone you can exercise with one member of another household while socially distancing

Working:

If you can work from home, then work from home

Those who cannot work from home can only go to work if they are essential workers

Events and gatherings:

Events and gatherings should are cancelled

Hospital:

All elective surgery has been postponed next week & forthcoming weeks will be reviewed on Monday

Any emergency surgery will continue as required

Care homes:

Care homes and the hospital are being instructed not to allow any visitors

End of life visits will be considered.

Schools:

Schools, colleges and early years providers (pre-school, nurseries and childminders) will close except for vulnerable students and children of essential workers

Restaurants:

Restaurants and non-essential retail are closed even for deliveries or takeaways

Churches

All public worship in all churches will be suspended with immediate effect and until it is safe to resume

Most church buildings will remain closed, except for access by those preparing for, or officiating at, live-streamed services

• Anyone entering a church building will be asked to record their names and contact details, to assist the States’ staff in track and trace

Churches may still be used for funeral services.

Social distancing:

All Islanders are advised to adopt social distancing measures

Masks:

Guernsey’s Director of Public Health is advising islanders to wear masks

States meetings:

The meeting that has been planned for 27 January cannot take place

The States Greffe says there is no power at this stage to convene the States of Deliberation as a remote meeting. Because of this there is no option but to postpone it

All the business for the meeting will be deferred to the States’ meeting scheduled for 24 February

This is how islanders reacted to the news that Guernsey was going into its second lockdown.