The number of active cases in Guernsey has risen to 31, six of those are potential community cases.

This means they have not been linked to anybody else so are currently from an unknown source.

Dr Nicola Brink shared the figures in today's media briefing.

31 Number of active cases in Guernsey

6 Potential community cases

2 Number of cases in hospital

0 Number of cases in care homes

Positive tests will be sent off to the UK on Monday to see if they are as a result of any new variants.

Yesterday Guernsey went into lockdown with immediate effect after four new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified where it was not immediately clear how they contracted the virus, as none are directly from travel or the contacts of known cases or travellers.

Dr Brink says it is highly likely we will see more cases today and tomorrow.